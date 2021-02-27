Businessman and family robbed in home invasion

Latest update February 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – A 47-year-old businessman and his family were on Thursday evening terrorized by two gunmen, who invaded their home and relieved them of their cell phones, an undisclosed sum of jewellery, and a large amount of cash.
Reports are that businessman, Sadiek Yaseen, his wife, Zabeeda Yaseen, and their 17-year-old son, all of Area ‘G’ Ogle, East Coast Demerara, were attacked by gunmen sometime around 21:15 hrs.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, Sadiek and his family were standing in front of their yard, when they noticed a white Allion motorcar that drove up to the parapet. It was reported that two males exited the car and approached them, both armed with handguns. The businessman reported that one of the suspects hit him to his head with the gun causing him to receive injuries.
The suspects then forced the family into their home, and took them to one of the bedrooms and instructed them to lie on the floor, demanding that they hand over cash and jewellery. After Zabeeda handed over the money and was relieved of her belongings, the men began searching her husband and robbed him of his belongings. The men reportedly ransacked the house before escaping in their getaway car. Kaieteur News understands that no CCTV footage was retrieved from the area and no arrest has been made since, however investigations are still ongoing.

