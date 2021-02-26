Woman who allegedly stabbed woman in self defence to face no charge

Latest update February 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur  News – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that no charge be laid against 32-year-old Stacy Johnson who was in custody for allegedly stabbing her husband, in a bid to protect herself.
The incident which landed Stacy in the lockups took place last week Wednesday around 21:00hrs at the couple’s Block 22, Wismar, Linden home.
Kaieteur News understands that Sean Johnson, 29, after giving his statement to the police, indicated to them that he doesn’t want to proceed against his wife. With this, the file was sent to DPP who recommended that no charges be laid against Stacy.
The incident, which stemmed from an argument between the couple led to Stacy stabbing her husband with the same knife, which he used to threaten to kill her with.
According to Kaieteur News previous reporting, the heated argument first started after Johnson questioned his wife about her whereabouts for the entire day (Wednesday). This publication was made to understand that on the day of the incident, the woman was at work during the course of the day. It was reported that Stacy is a supervisor employed with Church’s Chicken located in Linden. The argument further led to the taxi driver arming himself with a knife and placing it to Stacy’s neck, threatening to kill her. After placing the knife on the kitchen counter, the 32-year-old then armed herself with the same knife and allegedly stabbed her husband once to his body. Johnson then ventured into his living room and this time, armed himself with a cutlass and reportedly dealt his wife several “broadside” about her body, which caused her to receive a chop wound to her right index finger.
The couple was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were seen and examined by a doctor. Johnson was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he had emergency surgery for a punctured lung. Both weapons were lodged by the police and an investigation was launched.

