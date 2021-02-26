Woman caught with cocaine at airport sent to jail

Kaieteur News – The Barbados-bound woman, caught with cocaine on Saturday last at the Eugene Correia International Airport (Ogle Airport), will spend the next four years behind bars for trafficking narcotics.

The defendant, Tamira Melville, 23, was sentenced yesterday, to four years imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to trafficking 775 grams of cocaine. Melville was instructed to pay a fine of $798,750.

Melville appeared before Magistrate, Roschelle Liverpool, at Sparendaam Magistrate Court.

It was alleged that on Saturday February 20, 2021, she had in her possession 775grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

According to reports, Melville was intercepted with the drugs sometime around 11:00 hrs. that day.

Police had reported that Melville was about to check in on a Barbados-bound flight when she was observed acting suspiciously.

Officers immediately stopped her and conducted a full body search and discovered the drugs wrapped in condoms and tucked away in her body.

Melville was also questioned by the ranks and had told that she had ingested 73 cocaine pellets. While in custody it was reported that she excreted 25 of the pellets.