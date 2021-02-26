Latest update February 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Woman caught with cocaine at airport sent to jail

Feb 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Barbados-bound woman, caught with cocaine on Saturday last at the Eugene Correia International Airport (Ogle Airport), will spend the next four years behind bars for trafficking narcotics.
The defendant, Tamira Melville, 23, was sentenced yesterday, to four years imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to trafficking 775 grams of cocaine. Melville was instructed to pay a fine of $798,750.
Melville appeared before Magistrate, Roschelle Liverpool, at Sparendaam Magistrate Court.
It was alleged that on Saturday February 20, 2021, she had in her possession 775grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
According to reports, Melville was intercepted with the drugs sometime around 11:00 hrs. that day.
Police had reported that Melville was about to check in on a Barbados-bound flight when she was observed acting suspiciously.
Officers immediately stopped her and conducted a full body search and discovered the drugs wrapped in condoms and tucked away in her body.
Melville was also questioned by the ranks and had told that she had ingested 73 cocaine pellets. While in custody it was reported that she excreted 25 of the pellets.

Similar Articles

GUYANA’S OIL & YOU – 99.1FM

Sports

Hetmyer slams ton, Reifer, Motie shine as Guyana Jaguars tame Volcanoes to book final berth

Hetmyer slams ton, Reifer, Motie shine as Guyana Jaguars tame...

Feb 26, 2021

Kaieteur News – Shimron Hetmyer struck an attacking century; Raymon Reifer fell short of a ton by 10 runs while Gudakesh Motie picked up four wickets as Guyana Jaguars trounced Windward Islands...
Read More
BCB/ Premium Asphalt New Amsterdam U-19 50-overs

BCB/ Premium Asphalt New Amsterdam U-19 50-overs

Feb 26, 2021

BCB/Nand Persaud Co. Ltd. Female 30-overs Tremayne Smartt leads NA/Canje past West Berbice for second place

BCB/Nand Persaud Co. Ltd. Female 30-overs...

Feb 26, 2021

Maria’s Pleasure Female ‘A’ defeat their ‘B’ counterparts in Factory Price sponsored Softball match

Maria’s Pleasure Female ‘A’ defeat...

Feb 26, 2021

S. Jagmohan Hardware and Construction Services Golf Tournament set for tomorrow

S. Jagmohan Hardware and Construction Services...

Feb 26, 2021

GFF pays tribute to former ‘Golden Jaguar’ Bobby Fernandes

GFF pays tribute to former ‘Golden Jaguar’...

Feb 26, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]