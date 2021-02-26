Understanding the draft Local Content Policy (Pt 8)

Kaieteur News – Petroleum Commission will have accessible database on project activities, demands of oil sector

If Guyanese are to be prepared for maximum participation in the oil and gas sector then they must know what goods and services are needed, what capability and competencies these require, how many, when, and for how long the goods or services will be needed. This is acknowledged in Guyana’s draft local content policy.

But to participate effectively, the draft document notes that citizens must have “access to accurate, up-to-date, and appropriately granular data and information.”

In this regard, the draft policy is proposing that the Petroleum Commission by way of a Local Content Secretariat, will have a database that is independently and transparently designed to have information on suppliers; Guyanese professionals and technicians within Guyana and the Diaspora, and demands (in terms of projects, activities, and timelines).