Two more die due to COVID-19

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported two new COVID-19 fatalities, a 38-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and a 79-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The MOH in its press release stated that both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility and they have been recorded as the 194th and 195th COVID-19 fatalities.

The Ministry also revealed 28 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard. The total number of cases has increased to 8,485. The dashboard also shows that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and another 10 are in institutional quarantine, 38 in institutional isolation and 418 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,890 persons have recovered to date.