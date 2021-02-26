Two more die due to COVID-19

Latest update February 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported two new COVID-19 fatalities, a 38-year-old male from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), and a 79-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The MOH in its press release stated that both persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility and they have been recorded as the 194th and 195th COVID-19 fatalities.
The Ministry also revealed 28 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard. The total number of cases has increased to 8,485. The dashboard also shows that four patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and another 10 are in institutional quarantine, 38 in institutional isolation and 418 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,890 persons have recovered to date.
Feb 26, 2021Kaieteur News – Shimron Hetmyer struck an attacking century; Raymon Reifer fell short of a ton by 10 runs while Gudakesh Motie picked up four wickets as Guyana Jaguars trounced Windward Islands...
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – The headline for my Tuesday, March 16 column was, “No government is going to listen to you if you... more
Kaieteur News – It is understood that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Guyana has cleared, for emergency use... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]