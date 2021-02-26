Oil companies don’t come here to do you favours, only to make money – Dr. Vincent Adams

Kaieteur News – Foreign investment is necessary for the growth of a country, says the former Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, who emphasized that he supports such direct investment.

But the former EPA Director says that Guyana must be cognizant that these foreign companies, especially those in the oil sector operating or looking to operate in Guyana, are only looking to build its self-interests, and not do the country “a favour.”

Dr. Adams had shared these and other critical points during a virtual Moray House discussion on Guyana’s oil sector, on January 16.

There, the former EPA Director told the listeners that many years ago he had worked for British Petroleum, and reminded that those executives are doing their jobs in what is in the best interest of their corporation.

With this he said, “The bottom line is, of course, to make money. That determines their big bonuses and promotions.”

Dr. Adams continued, “We got to understand… that when they [oil companies] come in, we believe that they are here to do us a favour. They are not coming to Guyana to do us any favour. They are coming here to look after their self-interests, which is the bottom line, to make money for the company. They are going to come in here and extract our resources for 20 years and gone. They could care less about what happens to us.”

It is against this background that Dr. Adams reminded listeners of the importance of Guyanese protecting and fighting for the country’s best interest.

“We welcome foreign investors,” he said, “It’s necessary for the development of the country. But we have to think that when they are gone what is going to be left of the country. We have to stop being intimidated and not allow the disrespectfulness towards the sovereignty from such arrogant talk from their top officials.”