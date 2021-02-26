La Grange murder mastermind gets six months for escaping from police station

Kaieteur News – The alleged La Grange murder mastermind, Jankie Tapsie, also known as Samantha Khan, 29, was on Wednesday sentenced to six months in jail for escaping from lawful custody.

Tapsie was sentenced by Magistrate, Alex Moore at the Number 51 Village Magistrate’s Court.

She pleaded guilty to the charge which alleged that on November, 18, 2020 while in lawful custody at the Springlands Police Station.

Tapsie, who detectives believe is the mastermind in the crime, was at the time arrested for the murder of La Grange businesswoman, Bibi Ramjit, 85. Ramjit was strangled to death at her home located on Old Road, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

She had fled to Suriname and was captured by Suriname authorities along with an accomplice, Rishiram Singh, a taxi driver from Newtown, Kitty. They were both handed over on November, 18, 2020 to ranks of the Springlands Police Station.

While in custody, police reported, that she escaped from a toilet within the station. It took police nearly three months to recapture her on February 17, 2021. She had returned to Suriname and had been hiding there until she fell into the hands of Suriname authorities for a second time.

Charges are yet to be laid against her for the murder of Ramjit.