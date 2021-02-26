Hetmyer slams ton, Reifer, Motie shine as Guyana Jaguars tame Volcanoes to book final berth

Kaieteur News – Shimron Hetmyer struck an attacking century; Raymon Reifer fell short of a ton by 10 runs while Gudakesh Motie picked up four wickets as Guyana Jaguars trounced Windward Islands Volcanoes by 95 runs to book their place in the final of the CWI CG Insurance Super 50 Cup.

Playing at the Cooldige Cricket Ground in Antigua, the Guyanese were asked to bat and openers Chandrapaul Hemraj and Tevin Imlach put on 34 for the opening wicket before Ryan John had Hemraj caught for 24 (4×4) while Imlach was taken off fast bowler Ray Jordan for 14 with the score on 44.

Jordan made further inroads when he had Christopher Barnwell lbw for eight and sent back Leon Johnson without scoring as Guyana Jaguars slipped to 63 for 4. However, Shimron Hetmyer and Raymon Reifer stabilised the innings with a historic fifth wicket stand of 194, the highest at this level for the 5th wicket overall.

The pair timed the ball well as they frustrated their opponents in an entertaining stand. Hetmyer slammed 11 fours and five sixes in a delightful 113 off 80 balls before he was taken off Kevin Stoute while Reifer struck eight fours and three sixes in a fine 90 off 104 balls he was caught off John.

Anthony Bramble went for 14 while Romario Shepherd and Kevin Sinclair made 11 and nine not out respectively as Guyana Jaguars piled up 305 for 7. John captured 3 for 42 and Jordan took 3 for 45.

In Windward Islands Volcanoes response, openers Kavem Hodge and Alick Athanaze ensured a decent start for their team with a partnership of 54 before Hodge was run out for 28. Andre Fletcher was removed by Veerasammy Permaul for 8 while Athanaze fell lbw to Gudakesh Motie for a fine 58 as Windward Islands Volcanoes found themselves at 100 for three.

Athanaze faced 75 balls and hit four fours and one six. Off-spinner Kevin Sinclair removed Keron Cottoy for 11 before Sunil Ambris and Kevon Stoute added 31 for the fifth wicket, but their resistance was ended by Motie who removed Ambris for 27 with three fours.

Motie also removed Stoute for 28 which included two fours and one six off 36 balls. Larry Edwards (21) and Emmanuel Stewart (14) were the only other batsmen to reach double figures as Windward Islands Volcanoes were bowled out for 210 in 46.2 overs. Motie grabbed four for 53 and Hemraj had two for 35.