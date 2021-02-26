Four-year-old struck with cricket ball, discovered dead

Latest update February 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police on the Essequibo Coast are investigating the death of a four-year-old child, who reportedly died following a cricket game with family members last Wednesday afternoon.
The child, who has been identified as Shelly Modeste, was found dead by her parents’ yesterday morning. According to information reaching Kaieteur News, Modeste was reportedly injured during a game of cricket, when a cricket ball hit her in the tummy.
One source told Kaieteur news that the child cried out for pain, before retiring to bed later that afternoon. Sources went on to say, “This morning (Thursday) they tried waking her up and she wasn’t waking up. So they decided to carry her to the hospital, when they carried here there the doctors told them that the child died over an hour ago.”
Police said in a press release, that fifteen minutes after the cricket game, the four-year-old went inside the house and eventually went to sleep. At around 19:00 hrs., the child’s mother checked on her while she was sleeping and everything appeared normal.
Police said that sometime around, 00:00 hrs., the sister of the deceased went in the said bed with her, and felt that she was cold and raised an alarm. The mother came and when she picked up the child she observed a white substance was coming out her nose. Police said that it was at this point that the child was rushed to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Kaieteur News understands that the police are conducting investigations, while the body remains at the Charity Morgue, awaiting a postmortem examination.
