Five universities identified for scholarships

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand yesterday identified five universities where 4,500 Guyanese will receive online scholarships to obtain their university education.

Manickchand made the revelation during her heated debate of the allocation towards the education sector in the 2021 Budget on day three of the Budget Debate yesterday.

The universities were identified as the Indira Gandhi National Open University, the Jain Deemed-to-be-University, the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus and the UWI Open Campus (Vocational), and the International University of Applied Sciences in Germany. “It will benefit 4,500 students just this year. We serve the people of this country and we do it without apology,” Manickchand said.

Further, the initiative falls under the National Online Learning Institute (NOL), which the government intends to use to ensure Guyanese get their undergraduate degrees, Master’s programme and Doctors of Philosophy (PhDs).

In this year’s National Budget, the government sought to allocate $1 billion towards the NOL. The disclosure was made by Senior Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh. Dr. Singh had said that the government is hoping to deliver an online learning institute with the vision of having a top-tier education system for Guyana. The institute will deliver 20,000 scholarships over the next five years in keeping with the PPP administration’s manifesto.

“In 2021, we plan to begin execution of this initiative, catering for the provision of over 4,500 scholarships through a multi-agency formulation including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Public Service and the Ministry of Labour,” Dr. Singh had announced.

The scholarships will be extended to persons in all ten administrative regions of Guyana.