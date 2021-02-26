Latest update February 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Hours after return from leave, Deputy Commissioner of police sent to CDC

Feb 26, 2021 News

Deputy Commissioner, Paul Williams.

Kaieteur News – Just hours after resuming duties at the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) headquarters, yesterday, Deputy Commissioner, Paul Williams was posted to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) with immediate effect.
Williams was sent on a 192-days annual vacation leave on August 17, 2020, mere weeks after the new government administration took office following the March 2 General and Regional Elections.
That leave ended on Wednesday and Williams reported at the Police headquarters at Eve Leary to resume his duties. News of his return broke yesterday after it was rumoured that Williams was spotted in the compound greeting colleagues.
Williams confirmed too that he did show up at Eve Leary to report for duties. However, hours later, he received a transfer letter.
According to the former Crime Chief and Deputy Commissioner, he was instructed to assist the CDC Task Force by giving security advice. On the day Williams was sent on leave, sources had hinted to Kaieteur News that a decision was taken to send him home. Later it was also reported that he was tipped to return as Director of Prisons.
William previously served as a Commander for Police Division ‘B’ before former President David Granger had appointed him Crime Chief in 2018. At that time, Williams was considered to be a replacement to the current Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, who was removed from that position by the Granger administration in 2017.
He was eventually moved from being Crime Chief and reassigned to the Force’s Administration where he was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police.

