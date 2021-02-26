Couple sent to prison for stabbing neighbour

Kaieteur News – A couple of Lot 15 D’Urban Backlands Georgetown, was on Wednesday sentenced to three years imprisonment each for stabbing their neighbour.

The defendants, Kemo Harlequin, 30, a fish cleaner, and Kenese Bobb, 26, a salesgirl, matter was heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

On their first court appearance on December 14, 2019, the couple was not required to plead to the indictable charge. It was alleged that on December 10, 2019, at D’Urban Backlands Georgetown, the couple unlawfully and maliciously wounded Jermaine Sampson with the intent to main, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm to the victim.

During her ruling on Wednesday, the Magistrate ruled that the prosecution produced sufficient evidence against the couple for the offence charged for and as such, they were both sentenced to serve three years behind bars.

Kaieteur News had reported that the defendants and the victim are known to each other as they live in the same area, accessing their respective homes through the same yard.

On the day in question, Harlequin had a misunderstanding with Sampson. Bobb subsequently intervened. The couple later went to the victim’s home and reportedly started to pelt it with glass bottles.

This drew Sampson out of his home in an attempt to talk to them. However, Bobb and Harlequin held unto the victim and pulled him down his step. The couple being armed with kitchen knives then allegedly inflicted several stab wounds on him.

Bobb had alleged that she was just a peacemaker in this matter, only trying to part the fight between the men. She added that she even received a puncture wound to the hand during the incident.