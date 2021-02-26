Couple sent to prison for stabbing neighbour

Latest update February 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A couple of Lot 15 D’Urban Backlands Georgetown, was on Wednesday sentenced to three years imprisonment each for stabbing their neighbour.
The defendants, Kemo Harlequin, 30, a fish cleaner, and Kenese Bobb, 26, a salesgirl, matter was heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
On their first court appearance on December 14, 2019, the couple was not required to plead to the indictable charge. It was alleged that on December 10, 2019, at D’Urban Backlands Georgetown, the couple unlawfully and maliciously wounded Jermaine Sampson with the intent to main, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm to the victim.
During her ruling on Wednesday, the Magistrate ruled that the prosecution produced sufficient evidence against the couple for the offence charged for and as such, they were both sentenced to serve three years behind bars.
Kaieteur News had reported that the defendants and the victim are known to each other as they live in the same area, accessing their respective homes through the same yard.
On the day in question, Harlequin had a misunderstanding with Sampson. Bobb subsequently intervened. The couple later went to the victim’s home and reportedly started to pelt it with glass bottles.
This drew Sampson out of his home in an attempt to talk to them. However, Bobb and Harlequin held unto the victim and pulled him down his step. The couple being armed with kitchen knives then allegedly inflicted several stab wounds on him.
Bobb had alleged that she was just a peacemaker in this matter, only trying to part the fight between the men. She added that she even received a puncture wound to the hand during the incident.
Feb 26, 2021Kaieteur News – Shimron Hetmyer struck an attacking century; Raymon Reifer fell short of a ton by 10 runs while Gudakesh Motie picked up four wickets as Guyana Jaguars trounced Windward Islands...
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Feb 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – The headline for my Tuesday, March 16 column was, “No government is going to listen to you if you... more
Kaieteur News – It is understood that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Guyana has cleared, for emergency use... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]