BCB/ Premium Asphalt New Amsterdam U-19 50-overs

Isaiah Thorne slams ton in Rose Hall Canje’s win; East Bank Berbice secure historic victory

Kaieteur News – The Berbice Cricket Board on Saturday last, continued to create history when it hosted the Premium Asphalt New Amsterdam/Canje/East Berbice Under-19 tournament. It is the first time ever that the BCB is organising tournaments at this level for teams in the sub-zones.

Six teams are participating in the tournament, Edinburgh A, Mt. Sinai CC, Tucber Park, RH Canje, Kendall’s Union and East Bank Blazers. East Bank defeated Edinburgh by 41 runs while Rose Hall Canje trounced Mt. Sinai by 389 runs.

West Indies U-15 player Isaiah Thorne stroked a brilliant century to spearhead Rose Hall Canje to a massive 455 for six from their allotted 50 overs. Known for his bowling skills, Thorne showed his talent with the bat by scoring 129 runs (13×4 4×6).

Lloyd David struck 89 (10×4 5×6) and added 133 runs with Avishkar Persaud who scored 46. National female youth player Ashmini Munisar contributed 35 (2×4). For Mt. Sinai, Doree George took 3 for 50 while Stephen Sue-Chung had 2 for 62.

In reply, Mt. Sinai were skittled for 60 in 22.3 overs as only Allister Persaud reached double figures with 14. Medon Mentore and Andrew Bennett picked up 3 wickets for 7 and 12 runs respectively while Aaron Craig took 2 for 9.

At the Edinburgh Ground, East Bank Berbice were sent packing for 123 all out in 23.2 overs and then restricted Edinburgh to 82 all out in 20 overs to lose by 41 runs. Steve Sookram top scored with 16 while James Kesney and Jamal David scored 12 each for Edinburgh. Wilfred Castello bagged 3 for 17 and Tyron Kendall 2 for 18.

James Simpson was the main destroyer for East Bank Berbice with 7 for 27 in eight impressive overs. Jake Kesney took two for 19. The victory by East Bank Berbice was historic as it was the first time they were playing in a BCB Youth tournament. The Kendall Union and Tucber Park first round match would be played this weekend.