Twins give birth minutes apart at N/A Hospital

Feb 25, 2021 News

The beaming twins while they were pregnant.

Officials and others gather to present the new mothers with hampers.

Kaieteur News – It was an absolute joy for twin sisters, Amesha Thuesday-Grant and Amelia Latahsa Thuesday yesterday, as they gave birth 13 minutes apart at the New Amsterdam Hospital.
The infants, Cassidy Miracle Grant, a girl, and Myron Kingsley Rajgopaul, a boy, were delivered at 09:10 hrs. and 09:23 hrs. respectively. The twin sisters were admitted to the hospital on February 23, 2021, where they welcomed their healthy babies. The infants weighed in at 3kgs each.
Regional Health Officer, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, and the Medical Superintendent, Dr. Vasana Henry, expressed their joy that the twins chose the institution to deliver their babies. Hampers were presented to the ecstatic new mothers and gratitude was expressed to Dr. Rafael Roitor and Midwife, Leah Clarke, who delivered both babies.
Mothers Amesha and Amelia were thankful to the Almighty for allowing them to have the experience together.

 

