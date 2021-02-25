Three more COVID-19 deaths; five new cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has recorded three more deaths as a result of COVID-19 complications. The deaths, which were recorded within the last 24 hours, took the nation’s COVID-19 fatalities to 193.

The latest fatality is a 65-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died while receiving care at a medical facility on February 24. Prior to that, two men, a 48-year-old also from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 63-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), succumbed as a result of COVID-19 complications.

Added to this, the MOH on Wednesday recorded only five new COVID-19 cases. The new cases were all recorded in Region Four. This takes the overall number of confirmed cases to 8,457.

Further, the MOH disclosed that 387 patients are in home isolation, 37 in institutional isolation and seven in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Disease Hospital.

An additional 34 recoveries were also recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,834. In the meantime, the Ministry reminds all Guyanese to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.14), which are in effect until February 28, 2021.

This order emphasizes the need for correct and consistent use of a facemask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 hotlines: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit www.health.gov.gy.