Suspect confesses to killing burnt man found at Supermarket

– dead man identified as a resident of Enmore

Kaieteur News – Marco Seudatt, the 22-year-old suspect in the murder of the man whose burnt body was found in the compound of the Huaxin Supermarket, has reportedly confessed to detectives that he is guilty of setting the deceased on fire after an altercation with him.

Seudat of Lot 175 Fourth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara was nabbed by police on Tuesday, a day after he was captured on CCTV camera having an argument with the man

Both the Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, and Commander of Region 4 ‘C’, Mahendra Siwnarine, confirmed that Seudatt did confess to the crime and informed that he is cooperating with the investigation.

The deceased has been identified as 72-year-old Mathura Etwaru, a pensioner of Enmore. He was identified by his son.

On Monday morning a motionless Etwaru was found lying on the northern side of the Supermarket with burn marks to the upper parts of his body.

Kaieteur News was told that it was because of the altercation, Seudatt had decided to push the deceased into the fire. This publication learnt that Etwaru was suspicious of Seudatt after he was seen loitering in the area. In his confession, Seudatt said that the deceased confronted him and asked what he was doing there (in the compound). This led to the altercation which resulted in the victim collapsing. The 22-year-old admitted that he lit some cardboard and threw Etwaru into the fire.

Kaieteur News was made to understand that the men are not known to each other.

The 22-year-old labourer’s confession came after the Major Crime Unit (MCU), in collaboration with detectives from the Region Four ‘C’, began a thorough investigation into the gruesome death of Etwaru.

Etwaru’s body, which was clad in a short multi-coloured pants and a grey jersey, was discovered lying on the ground by a 52-year-old painter sometime around 08:16hrs. CCTV footage showed that around 02:46hrs on Monday (February 22), Etwaru and Seudatt were seen having an argument. The 22-year-old then held onto Etwaru before pushing him to the northern side of the fence. After that, Seudatt was seen picking up some empty cardboard boxes and went to the spot where he pushed the deceased. At around 03:12hrs, a fire was seen lit in the same area where the deceased was pushed. The footage further showed Seudatt picking up his bicycle and escaping from the scene in the western direction.

Etwaru’s body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour where a post mortem was conducted yesterday. The post mortem revealed that the man died from severe burns about his body and compression to the neck.