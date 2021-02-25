MP’s laptop goes ‘missing’ during budget debate; found later under her seat

Kaieteur News – The Speaker of the National Assembly was forced to summon law enforcement officers to the National Assembly yesterday after it was reported that Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Cathy Hughes, could not locate her apple laptop which she had left in her briefcase.

In fact, the Speaker went as far as to threaten to search other members and participants in the National Assembly if the device was not located.

According to MP Hughes, when the sitting was suspended for lunch at around midday, she packed up her laptop, along with other files into her briefcase, and left it at her seat. When she returned and proceeded to retrieve her laptop, only her files were discovered.

The matter was immediately raised with the Speaker who deemed it “totally unacceptable”.

He explained that while the dome of the Arthur Chung Conference Center (ACCC) had cameras, they do not operate. The police were later summoned to conduct a thorough search.

The Speaker had also threatened to lock down the facility until the device was found but the panic was quickly muted after the laptop was later located under Hughes’ seat.