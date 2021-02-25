Former murder accused turns self in hours after wanted bulletin issued

Kaieteur News – Former murder accused, Osafo Sereste Grundell, 42, called “Safo” or “Curl up,” of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, yesterday turned himself in at the Brickdam Police Station, hours after a wanted bulletin was issued for him.

Grundell was wanted by the police in relation to the killing of 27-year-old; Dale Christopher called “Sun Skull,” of Lot 1A Rosemary Lane, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

Christopher was shot sometime around 06:00 hrs. at Hill Street, Lodge, Georgetown, on Tuesday February 23, 2021.

According to police, Grundell turned himself in around 14:00 hrs. and he is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.

Kaieteur News had reported that Christopher was shot and killed during a party, which was attended by over 500 persons.

Kaieteur News understands too that around 01:15 hrs. on Tuesday last, Christopher’s friends came and picked him up to go to a party hosted by ‘Curl Up.’

According to police, a popular Disc Jockey (DJ) and Selector duo, reportedly told investigators that they were hired to provide their services for the Hill Street party.

The men told the police that around 06:00 hrs., while performing, they heard two to three explosions which they suspected to be gunshots. The release stated that as a result of the suspected gunshots, the 500 plus crowd that attended the party started to disperse.

The DJ and the Selector were subsequently informed that someone was shot and that caused them to abandon their performance and head to their respective residences.

Meanwhile, a taxi driver of Tucville Housing Scheme, Georgetown, told police that he was driving down Mandela Avenue, when he was stopped by three unidentifiable males, who were carrying the wounded Christopher.

The taxi driver further stated that he helped the men transport Christopher to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead upon arrival by a doctor.

Christopher was reportedly shot to his abdomen. His body was examined and a suspected gunshot wound was seen at the center of his abdomen. Detectives reportedly visited the crime scene around 06:45 hrs. and several persons were questioned and statements were taken. Three persons were subsequently arrested and were placed in custody. The investigation into the alleged killing is ongoing.

Grundell is one of the two persons who were accused of murdering Marlon Seon Rodney called ‘George,’ at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, during April 2019.

Six months after the incident, the main witness, Colin Rodney, who is the cousin of Marlon, disappeared after leaving home for court to be cross-examined by the defence attorneys.

Kaieteur News had reported that weeks after the main witness went missing his body was found burnt in his car at Letter ‘T’, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.