Understanding the draft local content policy (Pt. 6)…

Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Guyanese alone should be providing security, cleaning, catering, and medical services for oil sector
In the interest of ensuring Guyanese are given opportunities to have maximum participation in the oil and gas sector, the government has proposed reserving several areas of work which should only be provided by locals. Over the last two days, Kaieteur News would have used this space to inform citizens of some of these areas which include disposal and waste transportation services, rental of cranes and special vehicles, logistical management services, and supply base and storage services.
Today, we will continue to highlight other services which the government believes should be 100 percent sourced from Guyanese. In the areas of catering, cleaning and laundry, and security, it is proposed that only Guyanese should be providing these within 10 years.
A 95 percent local content level is expected for areas such as medical services, temporary accommodation, equipment brokerage, preservation of mechanical and electrical components services, firefighting system services, and other supporting services.
The chart below shows the expected levels of progression for each category.
Feb 24, 2021A century is the highlight of first round as cricket returns to Upper Corentyne Kaieteur News – Two teams scored convincing victories when cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area as play...
Feb 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – In a safe liberal constituency in the last American elections, the Democratic Party lost the House... more
Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]