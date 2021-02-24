Understanding the draft local content policy (Pt. 6)…

Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Guyanese alone should be providing security, cleaning, catering, and medical services for oil sector
In the interest of ensuring Guyanese are given opportunities to have maximum participation in the oil and gas sector, the government has proposed reserving several areas of work which should only be provided by locals. Over the last two days, Kaieteur News would have used this space to inform citizens of some of these areas which include disposal and waste transportation services, rental of cranes and special vehicles, logistical management services, and supply base and storage services.
Today, we will continue to highlight other services which the government believes should be 100 percent sourced from Guyanese. In the areas of catering, cleaning and laundry, and security, it is proposed that only Guyanese should be providing these within 10 years.
A 95 percent local content level is expected for areas such as medical services, temporary accommodation, equipment brokerage, preservation of mechanical and electrical components services, firefighting system services, and other supporting services.
The chart below shows the expected levels of progression for each category.

 

