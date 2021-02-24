Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 recorded

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 25 new COVID-19, taking Guyana’s overall number of confirmed cases to 8,452. According to the MOH dashboard, Region Four recorded 14 new cases, while Region Three recorded eight new cases and Regions Five, Six and Seven each recorded a new case.

There are 39 persons who are in institutional isolation, 406 patients in home isolation, and nine patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Infectious Disease Hospital.

The draft shows that 7,808 persons have recovered and 190 have died, to date.