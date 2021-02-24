Trucker charged for causing death by dangerous driving

Kaieteur News – A 34-year-old truck driver was on Monday placed on $300,000 bail after he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The defendant, Troy Van Lewin, of Lot 1159 Yarrowkabra Village, Soesdyke/Linden Highway appeared at the Providence Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman to answer to the charge.

Troy pleaded not guilty to charge, which alleged that on February 20, at Dora Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, he drove motor lorry GXX 2653 in a manner dangerous to the public, causing the death of 60-year-old Murvey Madhoo.

According to previous reporting, the accident which took the life of the father of two occurred sometime around 20:00hrs on the Dora Public Road, Soesdyke/Linden Highway.

It was reported that motor pick-up GRR 4627 was parked on the western side of the road with mechanical problem while Madhoo and Sherwin Rhodius were transferring goods to another pick-up which was parked just behind. Eyewitnesses told police that they saw the truck travelling north on the western side of the road at a fast rate, when it lost control and collided with the right side front of the pick-up. That vehicle slammed into both Madhoo and Rhodius who were standing between the two pick-ups.

As a result of the collision, both men fell onto the roadway, where they received injuries about their bodies. In a video seen by this publication, both men were seen lying on the roadway, one of whom was crying out with pain. Persons were heard in the background, telling them to relax, and that help was coming. A man who witnessed the accident stated in the video, that he had not too long finished putting on wheels on one of the pickups and was across the road, when he saw the truck came crashing into the pick-ups.

The businessman was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Rhodius was taken to the Linden Public Hospital, where he was admitted and is in critical condition. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the truck driver but he was found below the legal limit. Madhoo’s body is in the GPHC mortuary where a post mortem examination is expected to be done.