Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Suspect captured in relation to burnt body found at Supermarket

Feb 24, 2021 News

The burnt body of the man that was found in the compound of Huaxin Supermarket on Monday.

Kaieteur News – The suspect, who was captured on CCTV footage that was last seen having an argument with an unidentified man, who was found burnt in the compound of Huaxin Supermarket located in Enmore, was yesterday morning captured by the Police.
The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old; Marco Seudatt also called “Lil Man/Butter,” of Lot 175 Fourth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara.
The deceased, of East Indian descent, whose identity is still unknown, was found lying on the north eastern side of the Supermarket, motionless with burn marks to the upper parts of his body.
The dead man who was clad in a short multi-coloured pants and a grey jersey, was discovered lying on the ground by a 52-year-old painter sometime around 08:16 hrs. on Monday.
According to Kaieteur News’ previous reporting on the incident, the CCTV footage received that captured the incident, showed that around 02:46 hrs. on Monday, the dead man and the suspect were seen having an argument. The footage further showed that the 22-year-old held onto the deceased before pushing him to the northern side of the fence. After that, the man was seen picking up some empty cardboard boxes and going to the area where he pushed the deceased. Sometime around 03:12 hrs., a fire was seen lit in the same area where the deceased was pushed.
The suspect, Marco picked up his bicycle and escaped from the scene, but was on Tuesday morning captured and taken to the Enmore Police Station, where he is under investigation. Up to press time, no further details from the suspect about the incident were released.
The deceased’s body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour, where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

Feb 24, 2021

A century is the highlight of first round as cricket returns to Upper Corentyne Kaieteur News – Two teams scored convincing victories when cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area as play...
Read More
Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports Ground after Minister Ramson’s help

Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports...

Feb 24, 2021

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC overcome ECC Masters

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC...

Feb 24, 2021

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf Tournament set for March 10-13

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf...

Feb 24, 2021

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese competitor confirms Tickets go on sale Thursday morning

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese...

Feb 23, 2021

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s letter on cricket matters

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s...

Feb 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Mud-slinging in parliament

    Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]