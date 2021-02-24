Suspect captured in relation to burnt body found at Supermarket

Kaieteur News – The suspect, who was captured on CCTV footage that was last seen having an argument with an unidentified man, who was found burnt in the compound of Huaxin Supermarket located in Enmore, was yesterday morning captured by the Police.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old; Marco Seudatt also called “Lil Man/Butter,” of Lot 175 Fourth Street, Foulis, East Coast Demerara.

The deceased, of East Indian descent, whose identity is still unknown, was found lying on the north eastern side of the Supermarket, motionless with burn marks to the upper parts of his body.

The dead man who was clad in a short multi-coloured pants and a grey jersey, was discovered lying on the ground by a 52-year-old painter sometime around 08:16 hrs. on Monday.

According to Kaieteur News’ previous reporting on the incident, the CCTV footage received that captured the incident, showed that around 02:46 hrs. on Monday, the dead man and the suspect were seen having an argument. The footage further showed that the 22-year-old held onto the deceased before pushing him to the northern side of the fence. After that, the man was seen picking up some empty cardboard boxes and going to the area where he pushed the deceased. Sometime around 03:12 hrs., a fire was seen lit in the same area where the deceased was pushed.

The suspect, Marco picked up his bicycle and escaped from the scene, but was on Tuesday morning captured and taken to the Enmore Police Station, where he is under investigation. Up to press time, no further details from the suspect about the incident were released.

The deceased’s body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour, where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.