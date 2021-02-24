Sisters robbed by bandits

Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 40-year-old housewife and her sister were robbed of their belongings by two bandits, one armed with a handgun and the other with a knife at their Mon Repos Railway Embankment home.
Ahilia Robertson, the housewife was at the time locking her gate sometime around 23:15hrs on Monday, when the two men approached her. The woman reportedly told police that she went to secure her gate and while returning to her house, the men approached her with the alleged weapons in their hands. The woman recalled that the suspects held onto her and demanded that she hand over her money and jewellery. The suspects then approached her sister, 38-year-old Yogita Balgobin and robbed her of her belongings. The 40-year-old woman claimed that one of the suspects hit her to her neck before escaping. The suspects were seen leaving in a silver car heading in the western direction. According to reports, the women were robbed of two Samsung cellphones, one gold iPod and one silver HP laptop.
No one was arrested in connection with the robbery as yet; but an investigation is still ongoing.
