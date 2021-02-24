Police nab man who hid gun in crotch to shoot wife

Kaieteur News – Police’s quick response to a 911 call on Tuesday, might have saved a woman from being killed by her husband.

Sometime close to midnight, mobile patrol ranks rushed to a location in Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where they nabbed a man, who hid a gun in his pants crotch, allegedly to shoot his wife.

According to police, they were at the time responding to a 911 call they received sometime around 23:45 hrs. The caller had reported a case of domestic violence and claimed that her husband was abusing her.

When ranks arrived at the location, the distressed caller met them outside and said that her husband has threatened to shoot her with a gun.

The ranks then proceeded to enter the man’s residence where they cautioned him. He was then searched and the ranks found a 9MM pistol along with a magazine containing three live rounds tucked away in his pants crotch.

He was arrested, thrown into the mobile patrol van and taken away to the East La Penitence Police Station. The illegal fire arm was lodged and the man remains in custody pending charges.