Police nab man who hid gun in crotch to shoot wife

Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police’s quick response to a 911 call on Tuesday, might have saved a woman from being killed by her husband.
Sometime close to midnight, mobile patrol ranks rushed to a location in Festival City, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, where they nabbed a man, who hid a gun in his pants crotch, allegedly to shoot his wife.
According to police, they were at the time responding to a 911 call they received sometime around 23:45 hrs. The caller had reported a case of domestic violence and claimed that her husband was abusing her.
When ranks arrived at the location, the distressed caller met them outside and said that her husband has threatened to shoot her with a gun.
The ranks then proceeded to enter the man’s residence where they cautioned him. He was then searched and the ranks found a 9MM pistol along with a magazine containing three live rounds tucked away in his pants crotch.
He was arrested, thrown into the mobile patrol van and taken away to the East La Penitence Police Station. The illegal fire arm was lodged and the man remains in custody pending charges.
Feb 24, 2021A century is the highlight of first round as cricket returns to Upper Corentyne Kaieteur News – Two teams scored convincing victories when cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area as play...
Feb 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – In a safe liberal constituency in the last American elections, the Democratic Party lost the House... more
Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]