Mother of boy, 12, seeks public help for cancer treatment

Kaieteur News – For most parents, having a sick child is among their worst nightmare. In the case of Dekesha Vallet, the mother of 12-year-old, Ezekiel Harris, that nightmare became a reality just about three weeks ago, after he was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) – a cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.

Vallet recalled the devastating moment when she learnt of her son’s ailment. According to her, Ezekiel was a normal child except for his issues with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, a condition he was diagnosed with, a year earlier.

The mother learnt however that something more serious had been affecting her son after she was forced to rush him to the emergency room back in January. What she believed to be a “flare up,” from Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis turned out to be the life-threatening disease, leukemia.

Troubled by the new diagnosis, the single mother of five, whose husband passed a few years ago, explained that she was even more disheartened to find out that the treatment her son required was not available at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

She learnt too, that her son would need special treatment which cannot be accessed locally. As such, in an effort to save her son’s life and pay for his medical expenses, Vallet has been requesting the public’s assistance. At present, Vallet noted that doctors have listed Ezekiel’s condition as serious.

She noted that right now his platelet count keeps dropping. The platelet is the part of the blood that the cancer feeds on.

The 12-year-old is currently on saline, along with medication for joint and stomach pains, at the GPHC.

However, she stressed that what he needs is chemotherapy and platelets, an element found in the blood that would assist him to withstand treatment and fight off the disease.

The mother disclosed that her son’s blood is a special type—O Negative and that anyone who is willing can assist by donating O Negative blood to assist Ezekiel.

Those willing to assist can contact the family on 592 629 0100 or deposit the donation into Republic Bank Account No. 962 951 361 294, which was set up to help raise funds for Ezekiel’s treatment.