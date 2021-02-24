Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mother of boy, 12, seeks public help for cancer treatment

Feb 24, 2021 News

Dekesha Vallet and her 12-year-old, Ezekiel Harris.

Kaieteur News – For most parents, having a sick child is among their worst nightmare. In the case of Dekesha Vallet, the mother of 12-year-old, Ezekiel Harris, that nightmare became a reality just about three weeks ago, after he was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia (AML) – a cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow.
Vallet recalled the devastating moment when she learnt of her son’s ailment. According to her, Ezekiel was a normal child except for his issues with Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, a condition he was diagnosed with, a year earlier.
The mother learnt however that something more serious had been affecting her son after she was forced to rush him to the emergency room back in January. What she believed to be a “flare up,” from Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis turned out to be the life-threatening disease, leukemia.
Troubled by the new diagnosis, the single mother of five, whose husband passed a few years ago, explained that she was even more disheartened to find out that the treatment her son required was not available at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
She learnt too, that her son would need special treatment which cannot be accessed locally. As such, in an effort to save her son’s life and pay for his medical expenses, Vallet has been requesting the public’s assistance. At present, Vallet noted that doctors have listed Ezekiel’s condition as serious.
She noted that right now his platelet count keeps dropping. The platelet is the part of the blood that the cancer feeds on.
The 12-year-old is currently on saline, along with medication for joint and stomach pains, at the GPHC.
However, she stressed that what he needs is chemotherapy and platelets, an element found in the blood that would assist him to withstand treatment and fight off the disease.
The mother disclosed that her son’s blood is a special type—O Negative and that anyone who is willing can assist by donating O Negative blood to assist Ezekiel.
Those willing to assist can contact the family on 592 629 0100 or deposit the donation into Republic Bank Account No. 962 951 361 294, which was set up to help raise funds for Ezekiel’s treatment.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

Feb 24, 2021

A century is the highlight of first round as cricket returns to Upper Corentyne Kaieteur News – Two teams scored convincing victories when cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area as play...
Read More
Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports Ground after Minister Ramson’s help

Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports...

Feb 24, 2021

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC overcome ECC Masters

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC...

Feb 24, 2021

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf Tournament set for March 10-13

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf...

Feb 24, 2021

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese competitor confirms Tickets go on sale Thursday morning

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese...

Feb 23, 2021

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s letter on cricket matters

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s...

Feb 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Mud-slinging in parliament

    Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]