Manhunt launched for man who allegedly raped, impregnated girl, 12

Kaieteur News – The police have launched an investigation for a man that allegedly raped and impregnated a 12-year-old girl.

Kaieteur News confirmed with a source close to the investigation that the matter was reported and that an investigation is on the way.

According to the police, the incident happened in the North West District and the child is reportedly five months pregnant. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.