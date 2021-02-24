Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Man shot, killed at ‘Curl Up’ party

Feb 24, 2021 News

– Attendance was approximately 500 strong

Dead, Dale Christopher.

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old man was yesterday morning shot and killed during a party which was attended by over 500 persons. The dead man has been identified as; Dale Christopher called “Sun Skull,” of Lot 1A Rosemary Lane, Cummingsburg, Georgetown.
According to a police report, the shooting incident occurred around 06:00 hrs. at Hill Street, Lodge, Georgetown. The release also stated that three persons are in custody, along with the alleged shooter, who is a 40-year-old, unemployed man, of Freeman Street, East La Penitence.
Kaieteur News understands that around 01:15 hrs., Christopher’s friends came and picked him up to go to an event titled the ‘Curl Up’ party.
According to the police, a popular Disc Jockey (DJ) and Selector duo, reportedly told investigators that they were hired to provide their services for the Hill Street party.

A screenshot of the video.

The men told the police that around 06:00 hrs., while performing, they heard two to three explosions which they suspected to be gunshots. The release stated that as a result of the suspected gunshots, the 500 plus crowd that attended the party started to disperse.
The DJ and the Selector were subsequently informed that someone was shot and that caused them to abandon their performance and head to their respective residences.
According to a video seen by this publication, a number of persons were on the street partying, when loud explosions were heard causing the crowd to scatter. However, some persons remained in the area.
Meanwhile, a taxi driver of Tucville Housing Scheme, Georgetown, told the police that he was driving down Mandela Avenue, when he was stopped by three unidentifiable males, who were carrying the wounded Christopher.
The taxi driver further stated that he helped the men transport Christopher to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead upon arrival by a doctor.
Christopher was reportedly shot to his abdomen. His body was examined and a suspected gunshot wound was seen at the center of his abdomen. Detectives reportedly visited the crime scene around 06:45 hrs. and several persons were questioned and statements were taken. Three persons were subsequently arrested and were placed in custody. The investigation into the alleged killing of Christopher is ongoing.

  • Mud-slinging in parliament

    Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more

