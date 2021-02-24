Dildo in de House

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – What is Guyana coming to? Dem boys know de country going to de dogs, but dem boys never expect dat dem gan hear dat in de National Assembly. One man walk with a dildo to de House.

Not only is a shocking instrument fuh have, but it supposed to be illegal. Dem boys gat to ask Statia how dah one get pass de Customs.

Dem boys know dildo does deh in drawers – but not in de open in de House. De man wah had it seh de Coal-a- Shun import it by mistake. Dem boys wan know if this is what parliament come to? Is sheer dramatics tekkin place, all at de expense of reasoned debate.

It is shocking to our children to be exposed to such conduct. Watching de debates in parliament is now rated R. We gat to keep we children away from dem debates before dem grow up too fast.

Such commonness is not even to be found in the rowdy House of Commons. Dem boys hear de PPP/C was once ‘communist,’ but like dem is always full of ‘commonness.’ Dem boys hear dat in some countries dem does gat fight in parliament. But dem boys never hear about somebody walking with a sex toy to a debate. Is wat or who doing de talking?

Dem boys hear since this newspaper expose wha happen, de dildo disappear. Even de Bingo man can’t find it and he good at finding things wah nah deh about. Whoever gat de dildo, dem boys hope dem having a good time!

Talk half and wait fuh mo commonness when de Budget debate resumes!