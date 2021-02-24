Delivery man who stopped for directions gets robbed of motorcycle

Kaieteur News – A delivery man was on Tuesday robbed of his XR Honda motorcycle on Delhi Street, Prashad Nagar, after he stopped to find out directions.

The man was robbed around 22:30 hrs. by a lone gunman.

He told the cops that he was making a delivery in the area, when he stopped to make a phone call to get some directions to the house.

While speaking on the phone he said that a man walked up to him and asked, ‘who you looking for?’

As he was about to respond, the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. The gunman told him to get off the motorcycle.

Fearful for his life he obeyed and the man rode off with the bike towards the railway embankment.

Police have since been trying to trail the bike which bares registration number, CJ3, but so far they have not been successful.