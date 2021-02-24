Cop who collapsed in barrack room died from brain complications – Autopsy

Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – An autopsy has revealed that the cop who died suddenly on February 16, after collapsing in his barrack room, had multiple brain complications.
According to the autopsy, the constable, Rockliff Cozier of Supply of East Bank Demerara (EBD), died from brain haemorrhage, Cerebellum Herniation and brain Edemia.
Cerebelum Herniation can be classified as a brain tissue, which sifted as a result of a head injury, a brain tumor, stoke or infection. Brain Edemia on the other hand has to do with the swelling of Cozier’s brain due to trapped fluid, a stroke or inflammation in response to a traumatic brain injury.
Cozier had collapsed on February 16, around 18:15hrs in his barrack room. His colleagues rushed him immediately to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Doctors there placed him in incubation but Cozier suffered a relapse along with two seizures and died.
Police had launched an investigation into his death and had learnt that Cozier was suffering from chicken pox.
He had reportedly taken two injections for the pox at around 08:30hrs that day. Later, around 14:30hrs, he also ingested filarial pills.
The Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony had ruled out that the pills had anything with Cozier’s death and called it a coincidence.
Nevertheless, he had promised that an investigation would be carried by the relevant authorities.
