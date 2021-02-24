Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cop who collapsed in barrack room died from brain complications – Autopsy

Feb 24, 2021 News

Dead Police Constable, Rockliff Cozier.

Kaieteur News – An autopsy has revealed that the cop who died suddenly on February 16, after collapsing in his barrack room, had multiple brain complications.
According to the autopsy, the constable, Rockliff Cozier of Supply of East Bank Demerara (EBD), died from brain haemorrhage, Cerebellum Herniation and brain Edemia.
Cerebelum Herniation can be classified as a brain tissue, which sifted as a result of a head injury, a brain tumor, stoke or infection. Brain Edemia on the other hand has to do with the swelling of Cozier’s brain due to trapped fluid, a stroke or inflammation in response to a traumatic brain injury.
Cozier had collapsed on February 16, around 18:15hrs in his barrack room. His colleagues rushed him immediately to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Doctors there placed him in incubation but Cozier suffered a relapse along with two seizures and died.
Police had launched an investigation into his death and had learnt that Cozier was suffering from chicken pox.
He had reportedly taken two injections for the pox at around 08:30hrs that day. Later, around 14:30hrs, he also ingested filarial pills.
The Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony had ruled out that the pills had anything with Cozier’s death and called it a coincidence.
Nevertheless, he had promised that an investigation would be carried by the relevant authorities.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

Feb 24, 2021

A century is the highlight of first round as cricket returns to Upper Corentyne Kaieteur News – Two teams scored convincing victories when cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area as play...
Read More
Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports Ground after Minister Ramson’s help

Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports...

Feb 24, 2021

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC overcome ECC Masters

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC...

Feb 24, 2021

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf Tournament set for March 10-13

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf...

Feb 24, 2021

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese competitor confirms Tickets go on sale Thursday morning

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese...

Feb 23, 2021

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s letter on cricket matters

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s...

Feb 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Mud-slinging in parliament

    Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]