Kaieteur News – Guyanese parliamentarians provided proof of the vulgarity and personal abuse which continues to masquerade as representative parliamentary democracy. The Budget Debate kicked-off last Monday with parliamentarians hurling the most scurrilous attacks at each other.
Instead of focusing on what matters most to citizens, some Members of Parliament (MPs) assailed the Assembly with bitter and personal abuse. Instead of discussing how Guyanese will or will not benefit from the country’s oil and gold, some members were more concerned with brandishing their record of fertility and pelting homophobic aspersions.
While all of it took the form of heckling, it went beyond the pale. This exhibition of crudeness and crassness did not make for pleasant listening or viewing. Some of the comments were dirty, sickening and insensitive. It was a display unbefitting of the National Assembly and has exposed a sorry bunch of pretenders, devoid of the courtesies and respect expected in our National Assembly. It was an unforgettable and unforgiveable, indecent and smutty performance.
We feel tainted just writing about it.
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Behaviour unbecoming in the National Assembly
Feb 24, 2021 Front Page Comment, News
Kaieteur News – Guyanese parliamentarians provided proof of the vulgarity and personal abuse which continues to masquerade as representative parliamentary democracy. The Budget Debate kicked-off last Monday with parliamentarians hurling the most scurrilous attacks at each other.
Instead of focusing on what matters most to citizens, some Members of Parliament (MPs) assailed the Assembly with bitter and personal abuse. Instead of discussing how Guyanese will or will not benefit from the country’s oil and gold, some members were more concerned with brandishing their record of fertility and pelting homophobic aspersions.
While all of it took the form of heckling, it went beyond the pale. This exhibition of crudeness and crassness did not make for pleasant listening or viewing. Some of the comments were dirty, sickening and insensitive. It was a display unbefitting of the National Assembly and has exposed a sorry bunch of pretenders, devoid of the courtesies and respect expected in our National Assembly. It was an unforgettable and unforgiveable, indecent and smutty performance.
We feel tainted just writing about it.
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles