Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Behaviour unbecoming in the National Assembly

Feb 24, 2021 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – Guyanese parliamentarians provided proof of the vulgarity and personal abuse which continues to masquerade as representative parliamentary democracy. The Budget Debate kicked-off last Monday with parliamentarians hurling the most scurrilous attacks at each other.
Instead of focusing on what matters most to citizens, some Members of Parliament (MPs) assailed the Assembly with bitter and personal abuse. Instead of discussing how Guyanese will or will not benefit from the country’s oil and gold, some members were more concerned with brandishing their record of fertility and pelting homophobic aspersions.
While all of it took the form of heckling, it went beyond the pale. This exhibition of crudeness and crassness did not make for pleasant listening or viewing. Some of the comments were dirty, sickening and insensitive. It was a display unbefitting of the National Assembly and has exposed a sorry bunch of pretenders, devoid of the courtesies and respect expected in our National Assembly. It was an unforgettable and unforgiveable, indecent and smutty performance.
We feel tainted just writing about it.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

UCCA, BCB and Ahamad ConstructionU19 40 overs cricket competition

Feb 24, 2021

A century is the highlight of first round as cricket returns to Upper Corentyne Kaieteur News – Two teams scored convincing victories when cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area as play...
Read More
Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports Ground after Minister Ramson’s help

Management Committee elected for Bush Lot Sports...

Feb 24, 2021

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC overcome ECC Masters

Foo, Surujnarine slam centuries as Clermont CC...

Feb 24, 2021

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf Tournament set for March 10-13

Assuria General Insurance Inaugural 3-Hole Golf...

Feb 24, 2021

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese competitor confirms Tickets go on sale Thursday morning

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese...

Feb 23, 2021

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s letter on cricket matters

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s...

Feb 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Mud-slinging in parliament

    Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]