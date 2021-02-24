98-year-old woman assaulted and raped; four arrested

Latest update February 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 98-year-old pensioner who lives alone was found by her caretakers raped and left with a battered and bruised face yesterday morning at her home on the Corentyne, Berbice, while four men have been arrested in relation to the attack.
Pamela Brusche who takes care of the elderly woman said she was alerted by a neighbour who also takes care of pensioner that something was wrong. She disclosed that when she ventured over to the house, she saw the elderly woman with a swollen, black-and-blue battered face. As shocked as they were, they began to prepare her to be taken to hospital while they inquired what happened. The police were also contacted immediately.
Brusche said, “When I go over, I saw her whole face swell up and burst up and she told me that they (perpetrators) push their hand down she throat.” It was while they were cleaning her up to get her bathed and dressed that they discovered what appeared to be blood on the old woman’s underwear. A subsequent medical exam confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.
“She told us that she don’t know who did it but that they hold her down, choke her and push they hand down she throat,” the caretaker said.
Eventually, the police from the Rose Hall Town Outpost arrived at the house and reportedly spent a short time, looked around and asked a few questions then told the caretakers, “If we get knowledge of whoever did it, let we get on back to them”.
Brusche said that the old woman would normally sleep in late but yesterday they were scheduled to take her out to an elderly function and had told her they would come early to bathe and dress her. The pensioner was still too traumatized to speak with media operatives and appeared to be in a lot of pain.
Meanwhile, Regional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that four persons have been arrested. The men are in their early 20’s. Of the four held so far, one was arrested in Crabwood Creek, and another arrested in Rose Hall Town. They are being questioned as investigations progress.
Feb 24, 2021A century is the highlight of first round as cricket returns to Upper Corentyne Kaieteur News – Two teams scored convincing victories when cricket returned to the Upper Corentyne area as play...
Feb 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021
Feb 24, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – In a safe liberal constituency in the last American elections, the Democratic Party lost the House... more
Kaieteur News – Lady Astor was known to have many run-ins with Winston Churchill, the Prime Minister of England. One... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]