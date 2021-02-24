98-year-old woman assaulted and raped; four arrested

Kaieteur News – A 98-year-old pensioner who lives alone was found by her caretakers raped and left with a battered and bruised face yesterday morning at her home on the Corentyne, Berbice, while four men have been arrested in relation to the attack.

Pamela Brusche who takes care of the elderly woman said she was alerted by a neighbour who also takes care of pensioner that something was wrong. She disclosed that when she ventured over to the house, she saw the elderly woman with a swollen, black-and-blue battered face. As shocked as they were, they began to prepare her to be taken to hospital while they inquired what happened. The police were also contacted immediately.

Brusche said, “When I go over, I saw her whole face swell up and burst up and she told me that they (perpetrators) push their hand down she throat.” It was while they were cleaning her up to get her bathed and dressed that they discovered what appeared to be blood on the old woman’s underwear. A subsequent medical exam confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

“She told us that she don’t know who did it but that they hold her down, choke her and push they hand down she throat,” the caretaker said.

Eventually, the police from the Rose Hall Town Outpost arrived at the house and reportedly spent a short time, looked around and asked a few questions then told the caretakers, “If we get knowledge of whoever did it, let we get on back to them”.

Brusche said that the old woman would normally sleep in late but yesterday they were scheduled to take her out to an elderly function and had told her they would come early to bathe and dress her. The pensioner was still too traumatized to speak with media operatives and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that four persons have been arrested. The men are in their early 20’s. Of the four held so far, one was arrested in Crabwood Creek, and another arrested in Rose Hall Town. They are being questioned as investigations progress.