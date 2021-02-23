Understanding the draft Local Content Policy… (Pt 5)

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s transportation, storage needs should be 100% supplied by Guyanese

In the draft Local Content Policy that will see a month-long consultation process, the PPP/C Government is proposing that within the next decade, ExxonMobil and all other oil companies must source all of their transportation and storage needs from Guyana.

The document specifically notes that disposal, distribution and waste transport services; rental of cranes and special vehicles; logistics management services; supply base, warehouse and storage services, must all be 100 percent locally sourced by 2031.

Other areas and the proposed increase in local content participation are included in the chart below.