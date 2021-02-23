Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Understanding the draft Local Content Policy… (Pt 5)

Feb 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil’s transportation, storage needs should be 100% supplied by Guyanese
In the draft Local Content Policy that will see a month-long consultation process, the PPP/C Government is proposing that within the next decade, ExxonMobil and all other oil companies must source all of their transportation and storage needs from Guyana.
The document specifically notes that disposal, distribution and waste transport services; rental of cranes and special vehicles; logistics management services; supply base, warehouse and storage services, must all be 100 percent locally sourced by 2031.
Other areas and the proposed increase in local content participation are included in the chart below.

Similar Articles

PETROLEUM 101 – 99.1FM

Sports

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese competitor confirms Tickets go on sale Thursday morning

GMR&SC Drag Championship Surinamese competitor confirms Tickets...

Feb 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) announced two sets of really good news for motor racing fans and competitors alike. The first announcement is that...
Read More
Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s letter on cricket matters

Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s...

Feb 23, 2021

Mike’s Pharmacy, Palm Court back ECC Speaker’s Cup

Mike’s Pharmacy, Palm Court back ECC...

Feb 23, 2021

Jaguars brush aside Volcanoes in final preliminary CG Insurance Super50 game

Jaguars brush aside Volcanoes in final...

Feb 23, 2021

GGOTA unveils plans for health improvement programmes

GGOTA unveils plans for health improvement...

Feb 23, 2021

Hashtag bar supports Wiltshire dominoes

Hashtag bar supports Wiltshire dominoes

Feb 23, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]