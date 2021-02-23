Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Suspect surrenders after killing cousin during ‘birthday bash’

Feb 23, 2021 News

The home of Reaz Mohamed.

The spot where the stabbing took place.

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a man who reportedly murdered his cousin during a family dispute Sunday night.
Dead is 25-year-old, Reaz Mohamed called “Boyo,” a fisherman, of Section ‘A,’ D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice. The act was allegedly committed by his 26-year-old cousin, Rocky Harper called “Dadadoo.” He was reportedly armed with a knife.
The incident is said to have taken place sometime around 18:30 hrs. on Sunday at Lot 1, Section A, D’Edward Village, West Bank Berbice.Reports are that the cousins, along with other relatives, were gathered at Lot 1, Section A, D’Edward Village, where they were consuming alcohol, when the deceased started using foul language against his father and in the process started to hit him several times. It is alleged that the suspect tried to speak with the deceased, but he continued to behave in the same manner. Kaieteur News was told that the suspect then became annoyed and armed himself with a knife.

Dead: Reaz Mohamed.

He then allegedly slit the throat of the deceased and escaped.
Sister of the dead man, Reniza Grant, told reporters that the celebrations were being held in honour of her birthday, which was Saturday. The celebrations, she said, continued until Sunday. She added that she left to drop home some friends who had slept over and then she received a phone call that her brother was fighting with their father “because he don’t want the music to cut off.” She noted that at some point an argument erupted between her father and the deceased.
“My father and him had a scramble and then I got the call that he was bleeding and when I came, the police were at the scene and my brother was lying there,” she related.
Grant believes that the act was not a deliberate one, but was “just a scramble and everything just went wayward.” She described her brother as loving, caring and a lover of music. She also described the suspect as “shame-faced and don’t get himself into problems. They both grew up together but I never see him in that state; right now he is in a state of shock.”
The deceased was subsequently taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body is presently at the said hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem.

 

