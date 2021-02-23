Sports Minister responds to Sanasie Lawyer’s letter on cricket matters

Kaieteur News – Minister of Sports, Charles Ramson Jnr. has promptly responded to a letter written to him by Attorney-at-Law C.V. Satram, representing his client, Anand Sanasie, Secretary of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), on the appointment of a Cricket Ombudsman and the setting of a date for elections of the GCB.

Attorney Satram had cited errors the Minister, who himself is an Attorney-at-Law, made in the appointment of Mr. Kamal Ramkarran, Attorney-at-Law, the new Cricket Ombudsman and setting of the GCB election. Mr. Satram had also written to Mrs. Alana Medford-Singh The Secretary Cricket West Indies Inc. on aspects of the matter.

However, Minister Ramson responded noting that based on the matters arising out of the courts over time the challenges made to him and his actions are wrong and in some cases without basis.

He noted on key aspect of the entire saga, pointing out: “The Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014, the subject Minister is entitled, empowered, and obliged to appoint the Cricket Ombudsman and the date for the first election of the Guyana Cricket Board until completed.”

Here is the text of the letter responding to the letter by Attorney Satram which was carried in yesterday’s Kaieteur News, Monday 22nd February, 2021 sports section:

Dear Counsel,

RE: Appointment of Cricket Ombudsman & date for the holding of Guyana Cricket Board Election

Your missive dated the 21st February, 2021 is hereby acknowledged and response thereto is set out hereinafter.

While it must be stated at the outset that since the restoration of the provisions of the Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014 and pursuant to Order of Court by Justice Fidela Corbin in Berbice Cricket Board v Fizul Bacchus et al dated 3rd April 2019 in Action number 2018-HC-DEM-CIV-FDA-1200, the capacity in which your client purports to instruct you is not recognized, paragraph two is denied and your position on the issue is incorrect as it is res judicata (see Judgement of Fidela Corbin dated 3rd April 2019 in SAYWACK V LEWIS in Action number 2018-HC-DEM-CIV-FDA-808).

The Guyana Cricket Administration Act 2014, the subject Minister is entitled, empowered, and obliged to appoint the Cricket Ombudsman and the date for the first election of the Guyana Cricket Board until completed. I fraternally take the liberty to direct your attention to paras 15, 26, and 27 of the judgment.

Paragraph three is denied and coupled with your missive attached to the duly appointed Cricket Ombudsman, Mr Ramkarran, if published, will be defamation and may result in the institution of legal proceedings at the appropriate time upon advisement.

Paragraph four and five are denied, and it would be inappropriate for you to seek to speak on behalf of the Cricket Ombudsman. You would, no doubt, recall that Justice Singh set the Demerara Cricket Board election within five (5) days and the argument, inter alia, was advanced by you to the Full Court on appeal and the appeal was dismissed. In addition, I would direct your attention to para 28 in SAYWACK V LEWIS where Justice Fidela Corbin states:

“There has been a failure by the Minister to appoint another Cricket Ombudsman in accordance with Section 17 for reasons unknown to this court. The consequence is that there continues to be turbulence in the administration of cricket which does not promote the slated aim of improving and advancing cricket. This most unfortunate state of affairs will hopefully be remedied forthwith to give effect to the Act and advance its aims and objectives.”

Paragraph six is denied and premised on incorrect information. The consultation took place with the President, Vice-President, several Directors, and three officers of Cricket West Indies including the Chief Executive Officer and the Corporate Secretary. In the interest of appreciating a wider objective, I am professionally obliged to bring to your attention that the consultation issue has also been ruled on already (see judgment by Chief Justice (ag) George-Wiltshire in Mohan Singh v Marlon Williams).

I am available for any further information or assistance.

Sincerely,

Honourable Charles S. Ramson MP.

The Minister has set the Election of the Guyana Cricket Board for Friday, 26th February, 2021 at 12:00 pm at the Umana Yana, High Street, Kingston, Georgetown, Guyana.