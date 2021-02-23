Police sergeant remanded for attempting to kill wife

Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Collin Whyte, a police sergeant, yesterday made his initial appearance at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court, to answer to the charge of attempted murder.
He appeared before Magistrate, Peter Hugh, and was charged with Attempt to Commit Murder on Shonetta James, contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offence) Act Chapter 8:01.
He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison until March 2, 2021.
Initial reports are that the shooting occurred at Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice.
Kaieteur News understands that Whyte and James were in a relationship for four years and their union produced two children. According to a police report, Whyte went to the woman’s house on Friday, February 12, 2021, despite her telling him previously that the relationship was over. This was reportedly due to their continuous misunderstandings.
The two, it was revealed, argued over the decision, and Whyte, who was in possession of a service firearm, whipped it out and discharged a round in her direction, hitting her to the neck.
After realising what he had done, he rushed the woman to the Fort Wellington Hospital and left. The woman was examined by a doctor and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she underwent surgery and was admitted. She has since been discharged.
Whyte was subsequently placed on close arrest and was told of the allegations, which he denied.
Feb 23, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) announced two sets of really good news for motor racing fans and competitors alike. The first announcement is that...
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – Today is Mashramani, the event birthed by President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, a man possessed... more
Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, is of the view that fossil fuels are being phased-out around the world... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]