Police sergeant remanded for attempting to kill wife

Kaieteur News – Collin Whyte, a police sergeant, yesterday made his initial appearance at the Blairmont Magistrate’s Court, to answer to the charge of attempted murder.

He appeared before Magistrate, Peter Hugh, and was charged with Attempt to Commit Murder on Shonetta James, contrary to Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offence) Act Chapter 8:01.

He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison until March 2, 2021.

Initial reports are that the shooting occurred at Onderneeming, West Coast Berbice.

Kaieteur News understands that Whyte and James were in a relationship for four years and their union produced two children. According to a police report, Whyte went to the woman’s house on Friday, February 12, 2021, despite her telling him previously that the relationship was over. This was reportedly due to their continuous misunderstandings.

The two, it was revealed, argued over the decision, and Whyte, who was in possession of a service firearm, whipped it out and discharged a round in her direction, hitting her to the neck.

After realising what he had done, he rushed the woman to the Fort Wellington Hospital and left. The woman was examined by a doctor and then transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she underwent surgery and was admitted. She has since been discharged.

Whyte was subsequently placed on close arrest and was told of the allegations, which he denied.