Pedal cyclist struck down by Health Ministry bus identified

Kaieteur News – Cops have managed to identify the pedal cyclist who was involved in an accident with a minibus attached to the Ministry of Health on Friday last.

According to police reports, the man, who remains critical, was identified yesterday as 41-year-old, Cuthbert Crandon, by his sister. She told the police that he has no fixed place of abode.

Crandon was struck down by the minibus sometime around 06:10 hrs. on Friday along Vlissengen Road, Georgetown in the vicinity of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) office.

He was at the time riding with a mattress on his head, and had attempted crossing to the western side of the road but ended up instead in the path of the minibus.

Police noted too, that the bus was speeding. Its driver, a 50-year-old resident, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, told investigators that he tried swerving to the right but could not avoid hitting Crandon.

The bus, police reported, after hitting the cyclist crashed further into a CCTV camera pole situated on the western side of the road.

As the driver exited the bus, Crandon lay motionless on the roadway with notable injuries about his body.

He was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state, and to date has not regained conscious.

Doctors told police that he suffered five broken ribs and a contusion to his lungs.

The driver has since been released on bail as investigations continue.