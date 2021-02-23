Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Mike’s Pharmacy, Palm Court back ECC Speaker’s Cup

Feb 23, 2021 Sports

Sasha Lewis of Palm Court presents the cheque to Manzoor Nadir in the presence of Ramesh Sunich.

CEO of Mike’s Pharmacy Lakeram Singh (left) presents the cheque to Manzoor Nadir.

Kaieteur News – Mike’s Phamracy and Palm Court have supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s Cup. Both entities handed over sponsorship cheques to President of ECC and speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir on Sunday last.
The tournament will be played from April 2 to April 4, 2021, Easter Weekend at venues in and around Georgetown.
The tournament will be hosted by the Everest Masters Cricket Team in partnership with the Honorable Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir. It will be held in two categories, Masters Over 45 and Legends Over 50 with sixteen teams expected to participate, including six from overseas. Attractive cash prizes and trophies are up for grabs along with man of the match award for each preliminary game, final and player of the tournament.

