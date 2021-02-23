Mike’s Pharmacy, Palm Court back ECC Speaker’s Cup

Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Mike’s Phamracy and Palm Court have supported the Everest Cricket Club Speaker’s Cup. Both entities handed over sponsorship cheques to President of ECC and speaker of the National Assembly Manzoor Nadir on Sunday last.
The tournament will be played from April 2 to April 4, 2021, Easter Weekend at venues in and around Georgetown.
The tournament will be hosted by the Everest Masters Cricket Team in partnership with the Honorable Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir. It will be held in two categories, Masters Over 45 and Legends Over 50 with sixteen teams expected to participate, including six from overseas. Attractive cash prizes and trophies are up for grabs along with man of the match award for each preliminary game, final and player of the tournament.
