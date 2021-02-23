Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Man confesses to killing, dumping roommate

Feb 23, 2021 News

Body in septic tank…

– says it was because he slept with his wife

The septic tank where Anthony’s body was dumped.

Killed with a piece of iron, Collin Anthony.

Anthony’s motorcycle which was recovered by police.

Kaieteur  News – After he returned from a hangout with friends, 32-year-old Collin Anthony was beaten to death at his Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home on Tuesday last with a piece of iron and then dumped into a septic tank. At least this is what his 28-year-old room-mate, Fazal Mohammed Ibrahim, of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) gave detectives yesterday.
Cops nabbed Ibrahim on Sunday at Grove, EBD while he was sitting as a passenger in a minibus. Ibrahim and Anthony were friends for several years and were living together for some time now at Belle West.

Fazal Mohammed Ibrahim has reportedly confessed to killing Anthony.

In his confession, Ibrahim said that he murdered Anthony for having an intimate relationship with his (Ibrahim) wife.
On Tuesday February 16 last, Anthony had gone out to celebrate his birthday with his friends. When he returned home later that evening, Ibrahim said that he confronted him (Anthony) about the matter.
They ended up in an argument and Ibrahim said that he picked up a piece of iron and struck Anthony several times to the head until he collapsed to the floor. He then wrapped Anthony in a sheet, fetched him down the stairs and dumped him into the septic tank.
The following day, Ibrahim said that he rode Anthony’s motorcycle to a location in Grove where he pawned it for $40,000.
Sources said that after Ibrahim confessed he led police to that location where they successfully recovered Anthony’s motorcycle.
Ibrahim’s confession came after the Major Crime Unit (MCU), in collaboration with detectives from the Region Three Police District, began a thorough investigation into the case.
On Saturday February 20, neighbours were alerted to a foul stench emanating from Anthony’s yard. With news circulating that he has not been heard or seen from since Tuesday, they followed their noses and stumbled upon his decomposing body lying face down in his septic tank.
Crime scene experts who showed up at the scene observed that his body bore injuries to the back of the head.
Detectives soon learnt that Anthony lived with a friend (Ibrahim) but that friend was nowhere around. They were told that the friend had left since Anthony disappeared. The friend, detectives learnt, was last seen on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, riding Anthony’s motorcycle.
With these information and other bits of evidence gathered from the crime scene, detectives moved to identify Ibrahim as their prime suspect.

