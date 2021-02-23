Father sent to jail for harbouring Mazaruni Prison escapees

Kaieteur News – The father of one of the Mazaruni escapees yesterday made his first court appearance and was remanded to prison for harbouring the four high profile escapees.

The defendant, Ralph Jones, 60, a boat captain of 114 Fourth Avenue, Bartica, appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

He was slapped with four counts of harbouring a wanted fugitive and was not required to plead to the charges after they were read to him. The Joint Service Unit is still to recapture the escapees.The charges alleged that he harboured: Imram Ramsaywack, 25, of 7 Adelphi Village, East Coast Demerara; Kenrick Lyte, 44, of Grant Good Intent, Lower Pomeroon River; Samuel Gouveia, 36, of 13 Goedverwagting, East Coast Demerara; and Rayon Jones, 28, of 121 Timehri, East Bank Demerara.

Ralph is the father of Rayon Jones, and he reportedly confessed to helping his fugitive son and other inmates.

Ralph is being represented by attorney-at-law, Adrian Thompson. In his address to the court, Thompson said that his client’s son showed up at his home with the other three escaped convicts and demanded food and money.

The lawyer added that his client was fearful for his life if he had refused to help his son and the other escapees.

However, Magistrate Lambert remanded Ralph to prison and the matter was adjourned to March 5, 2021.

On Thursday last, a patrol of police ranks went to the location where Ralph said he threw away the clothes that the escapees were wearing and they found a white ‘salt bag,’ which contained the following items: clothing, footwear, deodorant, topes, pillow and pillow-cases, along with a bottle of Red Star rub, a toothbrush and a food bowl.

Kaieteur News had reported that around 07:15 hrs. on Tuesday last, during the unlocking of the Brick Prison (Solitary Division), the ranks on duty discovered the padlock to the entrance gate was tampered with. Further checks were made and it revealed that two bars within the cell were cut.

The matter was then reported to the Officer-in-Charge of the Mazaruni Prison, Senior Superintendent (ag), Kofi David. David then ordered a roll call and upon conclusion, the four convicted prisoners who were housed in the Brick Prison were unaccounted for.

As a result of the incident, a Joint Patrol was launched to the outer perimeter of the prison. The ranks have been conducting water, air and land patrol to recapture the four convicts.

The four escapees are still to be located and the Joint Service is encouraging all law-abiding citizens to report to the nearest police station or call: 455-2238, 455-2222, 455-2241, 226-4585, 225-2700, 225-3650 or 911, should they be seen. All information will be treated with strict confidence.