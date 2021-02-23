Farmer found dismembered in rice field water pump

Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The dismembered body of a 51-year-old rice farmer of Mortice, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, was on Sunday afternoon discovered in the propeller of a mobile water pump in his Mahaicony rice field.
Kaieteur News understands that the gruesome discovery of the body of Seegobin Persaud called ‘Suresh,’ was found by his son, Hamid Persaud, at Easu and Jacob Backdam, Mahaicony.
According to a police report, the incident, which led to the death of Persaud, occurred sometime between 17:00 hrs. on Saturday and 15:00 hrs. on Sunday.
Persaud, who would normally go into his rice field to pump water, was last seen on Sunday heading to the backdam on his tractor. The water pump was attached at the back of the tractor.
On the day of the discovery, the man’s son went to the rice field after missing Persaud for some time. There he found his body “completely disfigured” in the propeller of the water pump. Kaieteur News learnt that the propeller is located in a ‘Y’ shape cylindrical section of the water pump. The police were summoned to the scene and the farmer’s body was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead by a doctor.
Reports are that several persons from the area were contacted and questioned about Persaud’s death, but no useful information was obtained. An investigation has since been launched.
Feb 23, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) announced two sets of really good news for motor racing fans and competitors alike. The first announcement is that...
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – Today is Mashramani, the event birthed by President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, a man possessed... more
Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, is of the view that fossil fuels are being phased-out around the world... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]