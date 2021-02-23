Farmer found dismembered in rice field water pump

Kaieteur News – The dismembered body of a 51-year-old rice farmer of Mortice, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, was on Sunday afternoon discovered in the propeller of a mobile water pump in his Mahaicony rice field.

Kaieteur News understands that the gruesome discovery of the body of Seegobin Persaud called ‘Suresh,’ was found by his son, Hamid Persaud, at Easu and Jacob Backdam, Mahaicony.

According to a police report, the incident, which led to the death of Persaud, occurred sometime between 17:00 hrs. on Saturday and 15:00 hrs. on Sunday.

Persaud, who would normally go into his rice field to pump water, was last seen on Sunday heading to the backdam on his tractor. The water pump was attached at the back of the tractor.

On the day of the discovery, the man’s son went to the rice field after missing Persaud for some time. There he found his body “completely disfigured” in the propeller of the water pump. Kaieteur News learnt that the propeller is located in a ‘Y’ shape cylindrical section of the water pump. The police were summoned to the scene and the farmer’s body was taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead by a doctor.

Reports are that several persons from the area were contacted and questioned about Persaud’s death, but no useful information was obtained. An investigation has since been launched.