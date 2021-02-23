ERC should be dissolved

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys read a sad story bout a lil boy wah sick with leukaemia and who need treatment outside. When dem boys hear story like dis, water does come to dem eyes.

To think dat we is now wan oil producing nation and we want set up gas-to-shore plant and can’t even provide de sort of medical care needed for dat lil boy.

And de Vee Pee talking about paying back de cost in four years. Which major onshore investment like dat one, which can be de largest ever in de country’s history, does get pay off in four years? Not even Amalia’s Falls would ah end up being paid off before 20 years. So dem boys wan know how come dis one getting pay off in four years? Dem boys watching fuh see de financial model wah dem gat and who gan be de one benefiting from de rapid payoff of de investment.

But dem boys mo concern today about de wastage of funds wah tekkin place while lil children nah getting de best health care. Dem boys seh a lot of money wasting pun some of dem constitutional agencies, such as de ERC and dem other Commissions.

Dem boys seh is best de government tek dah money wah wasting pun de constitutional commission and spend it fuh help dah lil boy wah deh in pain. Dem boys gan find nuff use fuh de money wah allocating to dem constitutional commissions.

Talk half and call fuh de dissolving of some of dem constitutional commissions.