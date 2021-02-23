CXC headquarters suspends printing of certificates

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education, in a press release, sought to notify the general public that the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) Headquarters located in Barbados has suspended the printing of certificates for the July/August 2020 examinations. This, it was noted, is due to COVID-19 restrictions that have been imposed by the government there.

The Ministry said that the Council released a memorandum notifying the Caribbean region that in response to those restrictions that were placed to curb the spread of the virus, the headquarters cannot operate and the printing of the certificates has been suspended until those restrictions are lifted.

However, candidates who have urgent requests can submit a request for a printed preliminary slip from CXC’s Western Zone Office in Jamaica, which can be emailed, to [email protected]

The Ministry also provided a status update on the review of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency (CAPE) results, which they recently announced was delayed due to the lockdown in Barbados.

For CSEC, the Ministry said, “The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has provided an update in relation to the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) reviews for Guyana. In processing the reviews, the Council further considered borderline cases, for which 6,251 subject entries were positively affected.”

Of 1,258 subject reviews submitted for CSEC by 500 candidates of which approximately 90 percent have been completed and 128 are currently being processed, grade changes were awarded to 456 grade reviews while 674 grades remained the same.

Further, it said that a check of the pending reviews revealed that several candidates could receive review changes that may likely affect the list of candidates with the highest number of Grade Ones.

For CAPE, it was stated that 311 subject entries were positively affected and CXC has reported that 93 percent of 526 subject reviews, which 209 candidates submitted, have been finalized for Guyana.

The remaining 33 subject reviews are currently being processed and 145 grade changes were recorded while 348 received no changes to their grades.