Contraband items found during Prisons’ search

Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Joint Services Unit yesterday conducted individual searches on the Georgetown Camp Street Prison and Timehri Prison, and a number of contraband items were found and seized.
According to a police report, around 06:30 hrs. and 11:00 hrs. at the Camp Street Prison, a search was conducted in the holding bays and compound and several items were found and seized. Among them were: nine cell phones, one cell phone battery, four cell phone chargers, 10 cigarette lighters, five improvised weapons and a knife.
Another release stated that between 06:10 hrs. and 09:30 hrs. a search was conducted at the Timehri Prison. The release stated that the police and prison officers conducted the search, while the army ranks provided outer cordon protection.
During the search, the following items were found: six cell phones, a lighter, a quantity of ‘strong wine’ in 10 assorted bottles, a quantity of cement, one cell phone battery, one cell phone headpiece, four improvised weapons, 40 razor blades, a cell phone charger and a cellphone adapter.
Feb 23, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) announced two sets of really good news for motor racing fans and competitors alike. The first announcement is that...
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – Today is Mashramani, the event birthed by President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, a man possessed... more
Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, is of the view that fossil fuels are being phased-out around the world... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]