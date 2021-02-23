Contraband items found during Prisons’ search

Kaieteur News – The Joint Services Unit yesterday conducted individual searches on the Georgetown Camp Street Prison and Timehri Prison, and a number of contraband items were found and seized.

According to a police report, around 06:30 hrs. and 11:00 hrs. at the Camp Street Prison, a search was conducted in the holding bays and compound and several items were found and seized. Among them were: nine cell phones, one cell phone battery, four cell phone chargers, 10 cigarette lighters, five improvised weapons and a knife.

Another release stated that between 06:10 hrs. and 09:30 hrs. a search was conducted at the Timehri Prison. The release stated that the police and prison officers conducted the search, while the army ranks provided outer cordon protection.

During the search, the following items were found: six cell phones, a lighter, a quantity of ‘strong wine’ in 10 assorted bottles, a quantity of cement, one cell phone battery, one cell phone headpiece, four improvised weapons, 40 razor blades, a cell phone charger and a cellphone adapter.