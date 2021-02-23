CCTV footage shows man being set alight at Supermarket

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force is currently investigating the death of an unidentified man, who was set on fire by another man early yesterday in the compound of the Huaxin Supermarket located at Lot 371 Beezie Enmore, East Coast Demerara. The incident was captured on CCTV camera.

The body, which was clad in a short multi-coloured pants and a grey jersey, was discovered lying on the ground by a 52-year-old painter sometime around 08:16 hrs.

The unidentified man of East Indian decent was found lying on the northeastern side of the Supermarket, motionless with burnt marks to the upper parts of his entire body.

According to the reports, based on CCTV footage received from the supermarket, it showed that around 02:46 hrs. on Tuesday, the dead man and another man were seen having an argument. It was further revealed that the man held on to the deceased for a moment before pushing him to the northern side of the fence. After that, the man was seen picking up some empty cardboard boxes and went to the spot where he pushed the deceased. At around 03:12 hrs. a fire was seen lit in the same area where the deceased was pushed. The suspect then picked up his bicycle and headed in the western direction.

Based on information received, several persons were questioned, but no useful information was obtained. The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect seen in the CCTV footage. Investigations are currently ongoing.

The deceased’s body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Parlour, where it is awaiting a post mortem.