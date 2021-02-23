Barbados-bound woman busted with cocaine, excretes 25 pellets

Kaieteur News – The Barbados-bound woman, who was on Saturday busted at the Ogle airport with a quantity of cocaine, has excreted some 25 pellets.

The woman, identified as Tamira Melville, 23, was busted with the drugs around 11:00 hrs. as she was about to check-in for her flight. She was observed acting in a suspicious manner and officers decided to intercept her and carry out a full body search. It was during that search, the drugs were discovered.

She had even told the officers that she had ingested some 73 pellets containing the narcotic as well.

According to police, she excreted 20 of those pellets over the weekend and five more yesterday.