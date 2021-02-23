Barbados-bound woman busted with cocaine, excretes 25 pellets

Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Barbados-bound woman, who was on Saturday busted at the Ogle airport with a quantity of cocaine, has excreted some 25 pellets.
The woman, identified as Tamira Melville, 23, was busted with the drugs around 11:00 hrs. as she was about to check-in for her flight. She was observed acting in a suspicious manner and officers decided to intercept her and carry out a full body search. It was during that search, the drugs were discovered.
She had even told the officers that she had ingested some 73 pellets containing the narcotic as well.
According to police, she excreted 20 of those pellets over the weekend and five more yesterday.
Feb 23, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) announced two sets of really good news for motor racing fans and competitors alike. The first announcement is that...
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – Today is Mashramani, the event birthed by President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, a man possessed... more
Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, is of the view that fossil fuels are being phased-out around the world... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]