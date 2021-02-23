Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Another senior citizen added to the COVID-19 death toll

Feb 23, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of another senior citizen due to COVID-19. The deceased has been listed as a 63-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
In its press statement, the Ministry stated that the man died on Sunday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility and has been recorded as the 190th COVID-19 fatality.
The MOH also revealed seven new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard. The total number of cases has increased to 8,427. The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and another eight are in institutional quarantine, 41 in institutional isolation and 415 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,774 persons have recovered to date.

 

