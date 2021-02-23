Another senior citizen added to the COVID-19 death toll

Latest update February 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday reported the death of another senior citizen due to COVID-19. The deceased has been listed as a 63-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
In its press statement, the Ministry stated that the man died on Sunday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility and has been recorded as the 190th COVID-19 fatality.
The MOH also revealed seven new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard. The total number of cases has increased to 8,427. The dashboard also shows that eight patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit and another eight are in institutional quarantine, 41 in institutional isolation and 415 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,774 persons have recovered to date.
Feb 23, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) announced two sets of really good news for motor racing fans and competitors alike. The first announcement is that...
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Feb 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – Today is Mashramani, the event birthed by President Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, a man possessed... more
Kaieteur News – Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, is of the view that fossil fuels are being phased-out around the world... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – People in the Caribbean, who refuse to take vaccinations to counter the Coronavirus,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]