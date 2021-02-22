Teacher investigated for child grooming, file with DPP

Kaieteur News- The investigation for the male teacher who is alleged to have sexually groomed a student is completed and the file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, for advice on the way forward. This was confirmed with a source close to the investigation.

Kaieteur News had reported that the male teacher who is attached to a private school in Georgetown found himself in hot water after the student filed a complaint that he was making sexual advances towards her. In fact, it was on February 1, 2021, that the student made complaints about the teacher and his sexual advances on social media.

According to a conversation seen by this publication, the teacher first asked the student to be his girlfriend. He had said, “I wants u to be my girl but u might run up my pressure plus I’m not your type so guess it’s for the best.”

The conversation then went on with the teacher stating, “[Student’s name] if I end up being the one tht f&%$ u, would you tell anyone?” The teacher later stated that it was a joke but then went on to tell the student, “If u did lil more big hmmm you want a good f*&%king then u gone see what is real bad”, “Only god tell me why I like ur lil a$$” and “U best thank got that I can’t get to f*&% cuz u wuda see what is real thug.”

Kaieteur News had confirmed with sources at the Ministry of Education that a report was made and that the matter was being investigated for the alleged sexual grooming of a child under the age of 16.