Square Pegs in Round Holes…Maybe?

DEAR EDITOR,

I am already in my senior years and have seen many changes in governments, and like many others I presume, I have always been willing to give the new incoming regime (excepting the Burnham years) the benefit of the doubt. I always tell my friends during the first few months “let’s wait and see”. I personally know quite a few people who hold current ministerial and other high-profile positions and had my doubts but was willing to live by my mantra of “let’s wait and see”. Well, the waiting period is over. Below are some of my observations related to the subject at caption.

1. The Ministry of Health is in chaos and not only because of the COVID-19. One needs a gargantuan amount of organizational skills and meticulous planning expertise to bring some semblance of order, efficiency, and improved service. The current leadership has many good qualities but definitely not adequate enough for this humongous task. Another medical doctor with the relevant expertise, skills and experience make her the perfect candidate for this position.

2. The border controversy with neighbouring Venezuela requires institutional knowledge, diplomatic expertise and show of confidence in our approach. Have we been displaying any of these qualities? The unfortunate incident regarding Taiwan and some other utterances coming out of Takuba Lodge answer this question perfectly. I have tremendous respect for the highly educated individual(s), but do they fit in? What about the baggage some new appointments of touring politicians carry?

3. The term “youthful exuberance” reminds me of someone who had just become the number one citizen of our country at a very young age. Is there too much of exuberance and arrogance at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture? Are these the values we want to instill in our young people? Time to take a step back and listen to those who have been there, done that.

4. Agriculture – the backbone of our subsistence. At least one person in the leadership of this Ministry should have been prosecuted for corruption, sexual molestation, and assault when he was in another position in another administrative region. Several written and oral complaints were ignored, and the person was promoted to a higher position within his party. Now, he is flying even higher. Go figure…

5. It seems like he has a lifetime contract with the Ministry of Finance while everyone else goes on retirement. He knows how to play the game with every government. He sits on numerous boards and heads a department which oversees the spending of both foreign and local funds. He also chairs an important board that allocates these funds to various ventures. If this is not conflict of interest, then am not sure what is. They say he is “right hand man” of those in charge… Wonder who is left hand man or woman…

6. Speaking of those in charge at the Ministry of Finance, it seems like the relatively youthful man is competing with his youthful staff. Returning after some years of gaining experience abroad, he seems to feel the need to “assert” himself as the boss. He probably never heard of the saying that a good leader “commands” respect, not “demand” it. Some bright young people have already resigned, and others are seeking more encouraging and stimulating work environment. H.E. may wish to play closer attention. Again, youthful exuberance, arrogance and lack of confidence in oneself come to mind, not to mention the lack of experience in planning and budgeting. My take is that he is more of an accountant than a finance guy. His plans and policies for the financial sector have not been impressive. Fiscal and monetary measures are also in disarray.

7. Are there no other candidates to head the Bank of Guyana or the GPL? Are we so poor on human resources? Big talk about Diaspora…time to put it into action. Don’t you think?

I am not sure if this is worth publishing. But, I am intimately acquainted with all I have written above.

Yours truly,

A. Adler