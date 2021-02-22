Region Four accounts for 16 of 21 new COVID-19 infections

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Health reported 21 new COVID-19 infections yesterday via its daily dashboard update, increasing the case toll to 8,420. Region Four (Demerara- Mahaica) accounted for the majority with 16 new infections. Regions Three and Seven were the only other regions recording new infections.

The dashboard also shows that ten patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 11 in institutional quarantine, 38 in institutional isolation and 450 in home isolation. Additionally, a total of 7,733 persons have recovered to date with four new recoveries recorded yesterday.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 189 deaths.